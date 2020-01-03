QUEEN’s BRIAN MAY – “I Have This Great Image Of My Hero JIMI HENDRIX On My Wall To Remind Me To Keep Reaching For The Stars”
Queen legend Brian May shared a post on his Instagram detailing the depression he feels when the Christmas season rolls around and how a portrait of Jimi Hendrix (given to him by Def Leppard’s Joe Elliot) remains his inspiration to keep “reaching for the stars.”
Inspiration for the next 10 years ? Thanks to my dear friend Joe Elliott @defleppard I have this great image of my hero Jimi Hendrix on my wall to remind me to keep reaching for the stars. Ach ! A bit too glib for you ? Well, that’s my brave face. Most of this Christmas period I haven’t wanted to show my face because my face was grim. There’s something about this time of the year that paralyses me. Depression, hopelessness, fear ... I get engulfed. Is it logical ? No. Should I be grateful for my life and therefore NOT depressed ? Yes. But none of that makes any difference when you look up and the colours have gone out of the world. Tomorrow I am wrenching myself back into ‘normality’ - starting with some biking and stretching and hot and cold showering. Oh ! And the Veganuary quest ? It went OK on Day 2. Breakfast : half a grapefruit and crispbread with plant-based spread and home-made marmalade. Jasmin tea, black. Lunch : a Vegan Leggera Padana in Pizza Express with my littlest ones. That’s very easy - they do it all for you - they make it with Vegan cheese and it tastes just like ‘normal’ ! And for Dinner : some nice light veggies prepared by my amazing wife ! There are SO many great vegetables in the world - artichoke hearts, hearts of palm, roasted parsnips, new potatoes, and a rocket and tomato salad, perked up with Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar from dear old Luciano Pavarotti’s home town. Plus a nice selection of nuts and raisins. Hey ! This is a doddle !! Ha ha !! Well, we shall see ! Happy Friday folks ... we’ll soon be out of this murky Sargasso Sea ! Bri
May had surgery on his leg on December 2, 2019 He posted the following message via his Instagram account:
"I’m done! After a snip to my calf muscle, I’m feeling good! The theory is that it will release the excess tension in my Achilles’ tendon and get me out of a painful heel situation I’ve been in for many months. I had the problem all through our last tour of the USA - and although adrenaline got me through, my running around was severely curtailed, and there were a couple of nights when I really couldn’t move at all around the stage (nobody noticed, it seems! 😏). So now I’ll be taking it easy just a bit for a while, but full recovery should be just in time for getting back out on tour in January - hopefully with a good pair of heels! THANKS for your good wishes, folks. No cause for alarm."
Brian then issued a video update, captioned: "Thanks for your kind messages folks. I’m doing fine this morning - a little sore but home and ready for a relatively relaxing day. As you can see, everything still works! Still got my Sympathy Bandage and my anti-clot sock on - but they come off tonight. There’s a small band-aid underneath covering a very small incision. I actually CAN walk, but stairs are a bit of a challenge!! Onwards! Have a good day folks!"
