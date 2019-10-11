QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE – Four Interscope Studio Albums Reissued On Vinyl

Over nearly two decades, Queens Of The Stone Age have built a powerful and distinctive body of work that marks QOTSA as one of rock's most consistently audacious outfits. The band's reputation was built on its early hot streak of four smash releases: Rated R, Songs For The Deaf, Lullabies to Paralyze and Era Vulgaris. Interscope Records/UMe adds an exciting new chapter to QOTSA's catalog with high-quality 180gram vinyl editions of Rated R and Songs For The Deaf on November 22, 2019, and Lullabies to Paralyze and Era Vulgaris on December 20, 2019. Preorder here.

In 2000, Queens Of The Stone Age achieved a creative and commercial breakthrough with their major-label debut Rated R, featuring the breakout tracks "The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret" and "Feel Good Hit Of The Summer." This new LP edition marks Rated R's first U.S. vinyl pressing, and is the first vinyl edition worldwide to feature the album's original blue artwork. This LP augments the original album with the international bonus track “Ode To Clarissa," as well as a unique 12"x24" insert.

2002's Songs For The Deaf became QOTSA's first gold album in the U.S. and their first platinum seller in Britain and Canada, spawning the hits "No One Knows," "Go With The Flow" and "First It Giveth." The musical cast includes guest drummer Dave Grohl, who put his own band Foo Fighters on temporary hold to record and tour with Queens Of The Stone Age. Songs For The Deaf's new vinyl edition is a two-LP set with a gatefold jacket and a 12"x12" insert, with the album's original red background and black graphics/text art making its first-ever LP appearance. Vinyl Me, Please will be featuring an exclusive vinyl edition for Songs For The Deaf in November, stay tuned for more info.

Queens Of The Stone Age's 2005 release Lullabies To Paralyze debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard album charts. Along with the hits "Little Sister" and "Burn The Witch," Lullabies To Paralyze features guest appearances by Jack Black, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Shirley Manson of Garbage and Jesse Hughes of the Eagles Of Death Metal. The new vinyl release of Lullabies To Paralyze features a gatefold jacket with the album's original album art in the U.S. for the first time, and includes the original three vinyl bonus tracks: "Infinity," "Like A Drug" and "Precious And Grace."

2007's Era Vulgaris finds QOTSA touching on a variety of styles, incorporating electronic and acoustic textures alongside the band's trademark heavy rock crunch. The album includes such fan favorites as "Sick, Sick, Sick," "3's & 7's" and "Make It Wit Chu," with guest appearances by Julian Casablancas of The Strokes and frequent QOTSA collaborator Mark Lanegan. The previous LP edition was on 3x 10” LPs, this LP edition marks the first-ever release of Era Vulgaris on 12" vinyl.

Rated R tracklisting:

Side A

“Feel Good Hit Of The Summer”

“The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret”

“Leg Of Lamb”

“Auto Pilot”

“Better Living Through Chemistry”

“Monsters In The Parasol”

“Quick And The Pointless”

Side B

“In The Fade”

“Tension Head”

“Lightning Song”

“I Think I Lost My Headache”

“Ode To Clarissa” (International Vinyl Bonus)

Songs For The Deaf tracklisting:

Side A

“You Think I Ain't Worth A Dollar, But I Feel Like A Millionaire”

“No One Knows”

“First It Giveth”

“Song For The Dead”

Side B

“The Sky Is Fallin'”

“Six Shooter”

“Hangin' Tree”

“Go With The Flow”

“Gonna Leave You”

Side C

“Do It Again”

“God Is In The Radio”

“Another Love Song”

Side D

“Song For The Deaf”

“Mosquito Song”

Lullabies To Paralyze tracklisting:

Side A

“This Lullaby”

“Medication”

“Everybody Knows That You Are Insane”

“Tangled Up In Plaid”

“Burn The Witch”

Side B

“In My Head”

“Little Sister”

“I Never Came”

“Someone's In The Wolf”

Side C

“Infinity” (Vinyl Bonus Track)

“The Blood Is Love”

“Like A Drug” (Vinyl Bonus Track)

“Skin On Skin”

Side D

“Broken Box”

“Precious And Grace” (Vinyl Bonus Track)

"You Got A Killer Scene There Man..."

“Long Slow Goodbye”

Era Vulgaris tracklisting:

Side A

“Turnin' On The Screw”

“Sick, Sick, Sick”

“I'm Designer”

“Into The Hollow”

“Misfit Love”

“Running Joke” (Exclusive Vinyl Track)

Side B

“Battery Acid”

“Make It Wit Chu”

“3's & 7's”

“Suture Up Your Future”

“River In The Road”

“Run, Pig, Run”