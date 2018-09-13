QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Perform “The Way You Used To Do” At Tasmania's Museum Of Old And New Art; Video

Queens Of The Stone Age performed the Villains album track "The Way You Used To Do" at a special show to benefit Royal Hobart Hospital Pediatrics Ward at the Museum Of Old And New Art in Hobart, Tasmania. Video footage, filmed and edited by Matt Dowling and Alexander Diaz for Blackmagic Design, can be seen below:

Produced by Mark Ronson and co-produced by Mark Rankin and mixed by Alan Moulder, Villains is the first full album offering from Queens Of The Stone Age since 2013’s …Like Clockwork. The album is available across three formats. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Feet Don’t Fail Me”

“The Way You Used To Do”

“Domesticated Animals”

“Fortress”

“Head Like A Haunted House”

“Un-Reborn Again”

“Hideaway”

“The Evil Has Landed”

“Villains Of Circumstance”

"Head Like A Haunted House" video:

“The Way You Used To Do” video:

“The Evil Has Landed”: