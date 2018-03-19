QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Release "Head Like A Haunted House" Music Video

Queens Of The Stone Age have released a video for "Head Like A Haunted House". The clip for the track from their Villains album (Matador Records) was produced, edited and directed by Liam Lynch. Check it out below:

Produced by Mark Ronson and co-produced by Mark Rankin and mixed by Alan Moulder, Villains is the first full album offering from Queens Of The Stone Age since 2013’s …Like Clockwork. The album is available across three formats. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Feet Don’t Fail Me”

“The Way You Used To Do”

“Domesticated Animals”

“Fortress”

“Head Like A Haunted House”

“Un-Reborn Again”

“Hideaway”

“The Evil Has Landed”

“Villains Of Circumstance”

“The Way You Used To Do” video:

“The Evil Has Landed”: