QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Release New Video Trailer For Upcoming Villains Album

Produced by Mark Ronson and co-produced by Mark Rankin and mixed by Alan Moulder, Villains is the first full album offering from Queens Of The Stone Age since 2013’s …Like Clockwork. Out on August 25th via Matador Records, the album is available across three formats. Pre-order here. Check out a new video trailer below.

“The title Villains isn’t a political statement. It has nothing to do with Trump or any of that shit. It’s simply 1) a word that looks fantastic and 2) a comment on the three versions of every scenario: yours, mine and what actually happened… Everyone needs someone or something to rail against - their villain - same as it ever was. You can’t control that. The only thing you can really control is when you let go." - Joshua Homme

Tracklisting:

“Feet Don’t Fail Me”

“The Way You Used To Do”

“Domesticated Animals”

“Fortress”

“Head Like A Haunted House”

“Un-Reborn Again”

“Hideaway”

“The Evil Has Landed”

“Villains Of Circumstance”

Trailer:

“The Way You Used To Do”:

Queens Of The Stone Age recently released a video trailer in support of their Villains World Tour 2017. Watch the clip below, and find the band’s tour schedule at this location.