QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - "The Way You Used To Do" Music Video Now On YouTube

Queens Of The Stone Age have released their video for "The Way You Used To Do" on YouTube. The clip for the track from their new album Villains (Matador Records) was previously only available via Apple Music. Check it out below, along with the previously posted "making of" footage.

Produced by Mark Ronson and co-produced by Mark Rankin and mixed by Alan Moulder, Villains is the first full album offering from Queens Of The Stone Age since 2013’s …Like Clockwork. The album is available across three formats. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Feet Don’t Fail Me”

“The Way You Used To Do”

“Domesticated Animals”

“Fortress”

“Head Like A Haunted House”

“Un-Reborn Again”

“Hideaway”

“The Evil Has Landed”

“Villains Of Circumstance”

