QUEENSRŸCHE Confirm Summer Headline Shows In Europe

It was recently announced that Queensrÿche would be supporting Blue Öyster Cult in Europe this summer for three shows as well as making festival appearances. The band has now confirmed headline shows for Europe. Their schedule is as follows:

June

16 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France

17 - Rockfels Open Air Festival - Sankt Goarshausen, Germany

18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

20 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland (with Blue Öyster Cult)

21 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany (with Blue Öyster Cult)

22 - Tivoli - Utrecht, Netherlands (with Blue Öyster Cult)

23 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

24 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany

25 - Lido - Berlin, Germany

27 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany

28 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

29 - Phenomenon - Fontaneto D'agogna, Italy

30 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain

Kamelot drummer Casey Grillo will fill in for Queensrÿche’s Scott Rockenfield while he’s out on paternity leave. A message from Queensrÿche follows:

“We're excited to announce the birth of Scott Rockenfield's son, Rockson. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Scott's son to the Queensrÿche family. However, like many new fathers, Scott is going to be taking paternity leave to focus his energy on spending some time with his family. Queensrÿche will be playing with our good friend Casey Grillo of Kamelot filling in for us behind the kit. We're looking forward to seeing you at the shows!”