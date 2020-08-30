QUEENSRŸCHE Drummer CASEY GRILLO Records Tracks For SCHAFFER/BARLOW PROJECT's Forthcoming EP

Iced Earth founder, songwriter, guitarist and producer Jon Schaffer reunites with former Iced Earth vocalist Matt Barlow to celebrate the holiday season as only they can. The duo returns as the Schaffer/Barlow Project and this time are putting their unique spin on five Christmas classics and two Iced Earth songs. Winter Nights is being offered via Kickstarter after Schaffer found success using the site to launch his first book Wicked Words And Epic Tales last month.

In the clip below, Barlow confirms that Queensrÿche / former Kamelot drummer Casey Grillo laid down the drum tracks for the EP.

Grillo comments: "Excited to have done the drums for this project. Super great guys and it’s really a sick record. Big thanks to Matt and Jon!"

Winter Nights was born out of a long-standing desire between Schaffer and Barlow to work together again. The idea to work on holiday songs was interesting to both guys. The EP features holiday classics like “Silent Night” and “Little Drummer Boy” as well as new interpretations of the Iced Earth classics “Watching Over Me” and “I Died For You.”

Winter Nights is available in numerous configurations on Kickstarter and every CD purchase comes with a second bonus 5.1 surround sound mix of the EP. The artwork was created by Sun Khamunaki.

The Schaffer/Barlow Project plan to release all versions of the EP in time for the holiday season barring any delays due to recent global events. Regardless of the global situation, backers of the campaign will receive their album in 24-bit digital audio as a download on November 15.

Winter Nights can be ordered vis Kickstarter here.

“It has been an absolute blast to be a part of this project and putting together this list of tracks for folks to enjoy,” explains Matt Barlow. “Our hope is that this venture will be a lasting one and will become a new tradition for our friends and fans. Thank you, in advance, for all of your support in making the SBP a success! Cheers!!”

Jon Schaffer adds, “Matt and I have spoken about such a project through the years, and the time was right to make it a reality. I hope people dig it because we had a hell of a lot of fun doing it, and the listeners can always feel that in the final product. I’m not sure how silent your winter nights will be once you get your copy, but I’m certain you’ll be feeling that holiday spirit in a very unique way this coming season. We thank you for your support and sincerely hope you enjoy our unique take on these holiday, and Iced Earth classics.”

Winter Nights tracklisting:

"We Three Kings"

"Silent Night"

"Do You Hear What I Hear?"

"Little Drummer Boy"

"I Died For You" (Winter 2020)

"Watching Over Me" (Winter 2020)

"Silent Night" (Traditional)

Casey Grillo Photo - Savoia Concert And Events Photography

Schaffer / Barlow Photo - Jim Morris; Art treatment - Roy Young)