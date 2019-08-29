QUEENSRŸCHE Drummer SCOTT ROCKENFIELD Has No Plans To Return To Band - "He’s A Very Private Person, And We Respect What He’s Doing," Says MICHAEL WILTON

In a new interview with eonmusic, Queensrÿche's Michael Wilton has confirmed that drummer Scott Rockenfield has no plans to return to the group. Speaking during the band's appearance at Bloodstock Festival, the guitarist said that the drummer; "isn't touring anymore."

Michael also spoke of the challenges of the last few years, since the departure of Geoff Tate: "We had to establish the band again, obviously, business-wise, but for me, being in, and doing this for over thirty years, this is the next chapter for Queensrÿche, and a lot of people, most of our fans have jumped on, and some of them have disappeared. Whatever; this is a new chapter of Queensrÿche and we’re having a great time. I think we’re on a great path right now creatively, and we’ve got a lot of really great people supporting us."

On the "magic" of his early partnership with guitarist Chris DeGrarmo: "Obviously the guitar tandem team with Chris was magic, and it was during that time when the band was discovering itself and experimenting. Those were some great times, but now it’s a different vibe. You’re with people that have different influences, and crunching them all together and seeing what you get is exciting because, for one, there’s so much dynamic energy in everybody and contribution, that it’s a different type of writing."

Finally, on Scott Rockenfield's status: "Well, basically when we started to record The Verdict [in 2018], we hadn’t heard from him. He had more of a, personal obligations that he was doing, and then he told us that he couldn’t drum on the record. That was kind of as sign that, I think that he had obligations. He’s a very private person, and we respect what he’s doing. It left him in a situation where he really isn’t touring anymore".

Read the full interview at eonmusic.co.uk.