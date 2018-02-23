QUEENSRŸCHE – Drummer Scott Rockenfield “Has Not Quit The Band”

Seattle-based progressive metallers Queensrÿche have shot down Internet rumors that founding drummer Scott Rockenfield has left the band.

For the past year, Rockenfield has been taking time off from Queensrÿche's touring activities to spend time with his young son, who was born last spring. Filling in for him is former Kamelot drummer Casey Grillo.

In response to online chatter regarding Scott's status in Queensrÿche, the drummer's bandmates released a statement earlier today in which they reiterated that "he has not quit" the group. "He told us he's taking time off and we have no timeframe on when he will return," they said. "We thought he would take few months off. Obviously, he doesn't want to tour right now. There is nothing more we can say about it and we can't be more honest about it than that."



The band is currently in the studio recording their follow-up to 2015’s Condition Hüman.