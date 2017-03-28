QUEENSRŸCHE Drummer SCOTT ROCKENFIELD Taking Paternity Leave; KAMELOT's CASEY GRILLO Steps In

Kamelot drummer Casey Grillo will fill in for Queensrÿche’s Scott Rockenfield while he’s out on paternity leave. A message from Queensrÿche follows:

“We're excited to announce the birth of Scott Rockenfield's son, Rockson. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Scott's son to the Queensrÿche family. However, like many new fathers, Scott is going to be taking paternity leave to focus his energy on spending some time with his family. Queensrÿche will be playing with our good friend Casey Grillo of Kamelot filling in for us behind the kit. We're looking forward to seeing you at the shows!”

Queensrÿche perform next on April 1st at Sycuan Casino in El Cajon, California. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.