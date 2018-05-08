QUEENSRŸCHE - Fan-Filmed Video From M3 Rock Festival Posted

Queensrÿche performed at the M3 Rock Festival stage this past weekeend in Columbia, Maryland. Fan-filmed video from their May 5th show is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Best I Can"

"Damaged"

"The Whisper"

"Breaking the Silence"

"I Don't Believe in Love"

"Silent Lucidity"

"Guardian"

"Empire"

"Queen of the Reich"

"Jet City Woman"

"Take Hold of the Flame"

"Screaming in Digital"

"Eyes of a Stranger"

Legendary German rockers Scorpions have updated their Crazy World Tour itinerary with the announcement of four US shows in August/September with Queensrÿche supporting. The new dates are listed below.

Scorpions dates with Queensrÿche:

August

31 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

September

2 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre

7 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

12 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel

14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Find Scorpions complete tour schedule and ticket links at this location.