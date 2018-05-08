QUEENSRŸCHE - Fan-Filmed Video From M3 Rock Festival Posted
May 8, 2018, 26 minutes ago
Queensrÿche performed at the M3 Rock Festival stage this past weekeend in Columbia, Maryland. Fan-filmed video from their May 5th show is available below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Best I Can"
"Damaged"
"The Whisper"
"Breaking the Silence"
"I Don't Believe in Love"
"Silent Lucidity"
"Guardian"
"Empire"
"Queen of the Reich"
"Jet City Woman"
"Take Hold of the Flame"
"Screaming in Digital"
"Eyes of a Stranger"
Legendary German rockers Scorpions have updated their Crazy World Tour itinerary with the announcement of four US shows in August/September with Queensrÿche supporting. The new dates are listed below.
Scorpions dates with Queensrÿche:
August
31 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
September
2 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre
7 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
12 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel
14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Find Scorpions complete tour schedule and ticket links at this location.