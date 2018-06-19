QUEENSRŸCHE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Complete Set From HerrinFesta Italiana Posted

Queensrÿche performed at the HerrinFesta Italiana in Herrin, IL on May 27th. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Anarchy-X"

"Revolution Calling"

"Damaged"

"Walk In The Shadows"

"The Whisper"

"The Mission"

"Breaking The Silence"

"I Don't Believe In Love"

"Silent Lucidity"

"Guardian"

"The Lady Wore Black"

"Empire"

"Queen Of The Reich"

"Jet City Woman"

"Take Hold Of The Flame"

Encore:

"Best I Can"

"Screaming In Digital"

"Eyes Of A Stranger"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo take on the Queensrÿche classic "Eyes Of A Stranger".

"Eyes Of A Stranger" is taken from the band's third album, Operation: Mindcrime, released in 1988. The album is noteworthy in that it's a concept album that served as Queensrÿche's breakthrough. On many occasions it has been referred to in the metal press as "one of the greatest heavy metal releases to date."