QUEENSRŸCHE - Former Vocalist GEOFF TATE Calls Replacement TODD LA TORRE "Fantastic" And "Amazing" Following Rock Fest Barcelona Performance (Audio)

On July 16th, vocalist Geoff Tate (Operation: Mindcrime, ex-Queensrÿche) guested on the Las Vegas radio station KOMP 92.3 program 92 Minutes Of Hair With Mel and revealed that he recently had a brief reunion with his former Queensrÿche bandmates during Rock Fest Barcelona in Spain while attending / performing with Avantasia. He also saw his replacement, Todd La Torre, perform with Queensrÿche , calling him "fantastic" and "amazing." Check out the interview below.

Listen to "Geoff Tate 7-16-17" on Spreaker.

Australia's Heavy spoke with Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre in late 2016 about fronting the band and replacing Geoff Tate. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

La Torre: "Seriously, he’s been hailed as one of the greatest of all time of the genre. In my opinion, he created a sound and style of singing. At first, I knew I was going to be harshly criticised. Even if I sounded perfect, I am not him. And because I’m not him, people will say 'You’re never as good as him in his prime,' and blah fuckin’ blah. And I say, 'at almost 43 years old, I’m hitting notes that he wasn’t.' He carved a path for many and was very influential in my vocal styling and was a reason why I enjoy this kind of singing. I didn’t invent it, I put my own little twist on things, but that guy was very innovative and unique. He should be immensely respected for that."

Go to this location for the complete story.