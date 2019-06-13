QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman TODD LA TORRE Featured In New Episode Of Digital Tour Bus Series 'First Concert Ever'; Video
June 13, 2019, 33 minutes ago
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, First Concert Ever, singer Todd La Torre of progressive metal band Queensrÿche chats about the first concert he ever went to. Watch below:
Queensrÿche recently announced further European tour dates for late fall 2019. They will be joined by Greek power metallers Firewind. Prior to that, Queensrÿche will be playing some of the most renowned European festivals alongside selected club shows in support of their new album The Verdict. New dates are listed below.
November
15 - Fix Factory Of Sound - Thessaloniki, Greece *
16 - Fuzz Club - Athens, Greece *
19 - Kwadrat - Krakow, Poland
21 - RathausSaal Telfs - Telfs, Austria
23 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
24 - Tradgarn - Gothenburg, Sweden
25 - Vulkan - Oslo, Norway
26 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark
December
4 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
5 - Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria
6 - Christmas Bash - Geiselwind, Germany *
7 - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting - Oberhausen, Germany *
* Firewind do not appear