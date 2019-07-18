QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman TODD LA TORRE Featured In New Episode Of Digital Tour Bus Series 'Pre-Show Rituals'; Video

In this episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Preshow Rituals, singer Todd La Torre of progressive metal band Queensrÿche talks about what he does before taking the stage:

Queensrÿche recently announced further European tour dates for late fall 2019. They will be joined by Greek power metallers Firewind. Prior to that, Queensrÿche will be playing some of the most renowned European festivals alongside selected club shows in support of their new album The Verdict. New dates are listed below.

November

15 - Fix Factory Of Sound - Thessaloniki, Greece *

16 - Fuzz Club - Athens, Greece *

19 - Kwadrat - Krakow, Poland

21 - RathausSaal Telfs - Telfs, Austria

23 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

24 - Tradgarn - Gothenburg, Sweden

25 - Vulkan - Oslo, Norway

26 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

December

4 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

5 - Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria

6 - Christmas Bash - Geiselwind, Germany *

7 - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting - Oberhausen, Germany *

* Firewind do not appear