QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman TODD LA TORRE In Praise Of BEHEMOTH - "They Have My Ultimate Respect As Artists"

Having posted Behemoth's video for "Bartzabel" to social media, Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre offered the following praise for the band:

"Behemoth hands down has the best videos. And even better, they ARE NOT AFRAID to confront such topics head on and in fear of what people think. For that alone, they have my ultimate respect as artists. Too many bands and artists are 'afraid' of muddying the waters, or what people think about religion, politics, and other social and geopolitical matters. Dark Funeral also make no qualms about religion either. Thank you!!"

"Bartzabel" is taken from Behemoth's 2018 album, I Loved You At Your Darkest.

Behemoth have released their new EP, A Forest. Get yours at this location.

Tracklisting:

"A Forest" (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

"A Forest" (live from Merry Christless in Warsaw Poland in December 2018) (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

"Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha"

"Evoe"

Artax Film has launched the first video teaser for Adam The Apostate, the upcoming documentary on Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski, tentatively due this fall. Watch the clip below.

A brief description of the documentary: "Rising from his humble beginnings in Cold-war Poland to global fame with his band Behemoth, striving for musical excellence throughout the ignominies of life-threatening illness and dubious legal battles, it is safe to say Adam "Nergal" Darski has many faces, the sum of which defies categorization."