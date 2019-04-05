QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman TODD LA TORRE On Recording Drums For The Verdict - "I Wanted To Keep Things Simplified And Interesting, And Everybody Seems To Be Happy With The End Result" (Video)

Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre recently sat down with Straus Project at The Rave in Milwaukee for an in-depth discussion about the writing behind their latest album, The Verdict. He also talks about stage production and the new setlist being a 50 - 50 split of songs from Queensrÿche's classic catalogue and the three albums La Torre has recorded with the band.

On March 30th, Queensrÿche performed in Sacramento, California at Ace Of Spades. Video from the show courtesy of Capital Chaos TV is available below.

Queensrÿche have released a video for "Light-Years", a track from The Verdict, out now via Century Media Records.

"We're very excited to unveil our new video for the song 'Light-Years', from our new album The Verdict, directed by David Brodsky and Allison Woest of MyGoodEye Music Visuals," states Queensrÿche bassist Eddie Jackson about the music video.

2CD edition tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Blood Of The Levant"

"Man The Machine"

"Light-Years"

"Inside Out "

"Propaganda Fashion"

"Dark Reverie"

"Inner Unrest"

"Launder The Conscience"

"Portrait"

Disc 2

"I Dream In Infrared" (Acoustic)

"Open Road" (Acoustic)

"46° North"

"Mercury Rising"

"Espiritu Muerto"

"Queen Of The Reich" (live) (Live 2012)

"En Force" (live) (Live 2012)

"Prophecy" (live) (Live 2012)

"Eyes Of A Stranger" (Live 2012)

