QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman TODD LA TORRE Played Drums For New Album

Word has come down that Queensrÿche's new album, The Verdict, features none other than frontman Todd La Torre on drums. He has been playing drums since the age of 13, and with Scott Rockenfield taking time off from the band to spend time with family in 2017, La Torre stepped in.

Former Kamelot drummer Casey Grillo was behind the kit for Queensrÿche on tour in 2017 / 2018. No word yet if he will reprise his role on the band's upcoming road trip.

Queensrÿche have released a lyric video for the new track, "Dark Reverie", featured on their forthcoming album, The Verdict, out March 1st via Century Media Records, and available for pre-order here.

"'Dark Reverie' is a guitar driven progressive ballad addressing self-reflection during times of tragedy and the questions we ask ourselves while grieving,” states Parker Lundgren about their latest track release.

The Verdict was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.

2CD edition tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Blood Of The Levant"

"Man The Machine"

"Light-Years"

"Inside Out "

"Propaganda Fashion"

"Dark Reverie"

"Bent"

"Inner Unrest"

"Launder The Conscience"

"Portrait"

Disc 2

"I Dream In Infrared" (Acoustic)

"Open Road" (Acoustic)

"46° North"

"Mercury Rising"

"Espiritu Muerto"

"Queen Of The Reich" (live) (Live 2012)

"En Force" (live) (Live 2012)

"Prophecy" (live) (Live 2012)

"Eyes Of A Stranger" (Live 2012)

"Man The Machine" lyric video:

Queensrÿche will hit the road in March for their headline tour featuring supporting slots from Fates Warning, with The Cringe joining both bands on select dates. The tour will kick off on March 2nd in Orlando, making stops in major markets such as New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and will wrap on April 3rd in Seattle.

Tour dates:

March

2 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

3 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

5 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

7 - Baltimore - Sound Stage*

8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun^

9 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*

10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium*

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

13 - Detroit, MI - Diesel

14 - Chicago, IL - Concord

15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

16 - Medina, MN - Medina Entertainment Center

17 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort^

20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec

23 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

26 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

27 - San Diego - Observatory

28 - Los Angeles, CA- Fonda

29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

April

2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

3 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

* with support from The Cringe

^ Queensrÿche only

(Photo - Grizzlee Martin)