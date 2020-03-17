QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman TODD LA TORRE Working On New Solo Album; Recording To Take Place "In The Next Couple Months"

March 17, 2020, an hour ago

news queensryche todd la torre heavy metal

QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman TODD LA TORRE Working On New Solo Album; Recording To Take Place "In The Next Couple Months"

Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre has checked in with the following update:

Queensrÿche have released a lyric video for "Portrait". The track is off their most recent full-length album, The Verdict, which came out March 2019 via Century Media Records.

"'Portrait' is a reflective song about relationship struggles. The ups and downs of loving someone and trying to make the relationship work. there is hope and despair throughout the song as with most relationships," states Queensrÿche frontman Todd LaTorre about the track.



Featured Audio

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews