QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman TODD LA TORRE Working On New Solo Album; Recording To Take Place "In The Next Couple Months"

Queensrÿche have released a lyric video for "Portrait". The track is off their most recent full-length album, The Verdict, which came out March 2019 via Century Media Records.

"'Portrait' is a reflective song about relationship struggles. The ups and downs of loving someone and trying to make the relationship work. there is hope and despair throughout the song as with most relationships," states Queensrÿche frontman Todd LaTorre about the track.