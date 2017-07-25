QUEENSRŸCHE Guitarist MICHAEL WILTON Auctioning 1963 Fender Twin Reverb Amp Used During Promised Land Recordings

Queensrÿche guitarist Michael Wilton is auctioning an original 1963 Fender Twin Reverb with original cover and foot pedal, featuring alnico Utah speakers. The amp was used on the recording of the Promised Land album from 1995 in a smoke-free studio and was never used on the road. It is fully authenticated. Go to this location for more details and to place a bid.

Wilton, who launched his signature brand of beer Whip Ale several years ago, has checked in with the following update:

"Okay, you have been asking and now we are telling. We have a new deal that allows Whip Ale to be shipped to 28 states. Here is a list of the states that we can ship to:

Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Please keep in mind that this list is subject to changes. We try to keep it up-to-date, but you still may receive a "No Ship" notice regardless of what this list may represent. ALL SHIPMENTS CONTAINING ALCOHOL MUST BE SIGNED FOR BY AN ADULT!

Order here. Go to this location for shipping policies.

Now you can once again get Whipped! Stay tuned for more announcements soon."

Whip Ale is an American Pale Ale designed by Michael Wilton, the lead guitarist of the band Queensrÿche. This unique hand crafted recipe was personally formulated by Michael as he selected the finest Northwest Hops, Malts and Grains. Michael spent countless hours in getting this recipe as perfect as he plays guitar.

Tight and clean with earthy licks of refreshing citrus, Whip Ale slides across the palate like water. Dual purpose high alpha Simcoe and Nugget Hops are bold choices for a Pale and Wilton uses their herbal, conifer sparks to build a refreshing brew you just can’t leave alone. Deft additions of Cascade lend hints of grapefruit rind to augment the bone-dry bitter!