QUEENSRŸCHE Guitarist MICHAEL WILTON On Making Of The Verdict - "I Think The Creative Element In The Band Is Really Sparked On This Album"

Queensrÿche guitarist Michael Wilton recently guested on The Classic Metal Show to discuss the band's new album, The Verdict. Asked about the current line-up, particularly frontman Todd La Torre, Wilton states "this rendition of the band, we've been touring and recording with this line-up now for seven years. And we're at that point where, I think, everybody that is in Queensrÿche is becoming Queensrÿche. They're comfortable in their writing styles, they're comfortable in their performance, and we're really at a good point of our career. I think the creative element in the band is really sparked on this album. This was definitely a different approach in the writing process, and it's something that we as a band are very proud of."

Queensrÿche have announced that they will be playing some of the most renown European Festivals along with a few club shows in support of their upcoming album, The Verdict, which will be released on March 1st. Special guests on that run will be Firewind and Mirrorplain, joining them on selected shows.

“We are very excited that we will touring Europe again! Really looking forward to seeing you all in support of our new album! Thank you all for your embrace and support.” - Todd La Torre.

European dates (with Firewind, Mirrorplain)

July

25 - SO36, Berlin, Germany

26 - Rock of Ages, Rottenburg-Seebronn, Germany *+

27 - Fezen Festival, Szekesfehervar, Hungary +

28 - Kino Siska, Ljubljana, Slovenia

30 - Free & Easy Festival, München, Germany

31 - Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany

August

2 - Wacken Open-Air, Wacken, Germany *+

3 - Effenaar, Eindhoven, Netherlands

4 - Petit Bain, Paris, France *

6 - Rock Planet, Pinarella di Cervia, Italy

7 - Konzertfabrik z7, Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - Alcatraz Festival, Kortrijk, Belgium +

10 - Into The Grave Festival, Leeuwarden, Netherlands *+

11 - Bloodstock Open Air Festival, Walton-on-Trent, England *+

13 - Waterfront, Norwich, Norfolk, England *

14 - o2 Islington Academy, London, England *

15 - Garage, Saarbrücken, Germany *

16 - Summer Breeze Festival, Dinkelsbühl, Germany *+

17 - Turock Festival, Essen, Germany *+

* - Firewind do not appear

+ - Mirrorplain do not appear

Queensrÿche will be hitting the road on March 1st for the first leg of The Verdict world tour. Dates below.

The Verdict was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.

2CD edition tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Blood Of The Levant"

"Man The Machine"

"Light-Years"

"Inside Out "

"Propaganda Fashion"

"Dark Reverie"

"Bent"

"Inner Unrest"

"Launder The Conscience"

"Portrait"

Disc 2

"I Dream In Infrared" (Acoustic)

"Open Road" (Acoustic)

"46° North"

"Mercury Rising"

"Espiritu Muerto"

"Queen Of The Reich" (live) (Live 2012)

"En Force" (live) (Live 2012)

"Prophecy" (live) (Live 2012)

"Eyes Of A Stranger" (Live 2012)

"Man The Machine" lyric video: