QUEENSRŸCHE Guitarist MICHAEL WILTON Talks Making The Verdict Album - "There's Just So Many Great, Valuable, Spontaneous Moments"

Queensrÿche guitarist Michael Wilton recently guested on the Metal Messiah Radio brodcast Joker's Electric Circus show to discuss the band's latest album, The Verdict, as well as their classic 1988 breakthrough record, Operation: Mindcrime. Check out the interview below.

On the making of The Verdict

Wilton: "These songs were scrutinized by everybody in the band and there's just so many great, valuable, spontaneous moments in this album. It's something that we're really proud of. When you do pre-production, it's more of seven days and all of the songs are done and you go in and refine them and get ready to record. With this one, producer Zeuss (producer) had to kind of organize everything and we built the songs as more of a three-week thing, but that's kind of how we did it. It was something very gratifying because of the chemistry of the band really was fulfilling the writing process, really being put on the spot to be spontaneous, to see how it all plays out. We're just ecstatic about it."

Queensrÿche have released their new lyric video for “Inner Unrest”. The track is off their most recent full-length album, The Verdict , which came out March 2019 via Century Media Records.

"’Inner Unrest’ is an abstract characterization loosely based on the struggles dealing with PTSD. The internal and external battles one must fight daily,” states Queensryche frontman Todd LaTorre about the track.

Queensrÿche is gearing up to hit the road for The Verdict 2020 Headline Tour, which includes special guests John 5 and Eve To Adam. The band kicked off the tour on January 17 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and will wrap up on February 27 in Orlando, Florida.