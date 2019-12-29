QUEENSRŸCHE Guitarist MICHAEL WILTON - "We Learned A Lot From RONNIE JAMES DIO In Those Early Days; He Was Very Gracious" (Audio)

With their first new album in four years, The Verdict, under their belts, Queensrÿche returned to the UK for a series of shows. Metal Express Radio’s Mick Burgess sat down with guitarist Michael Wilton ahead of the show in Newcastle to talk about the making of the new album, how the song writing has changed. Michael also talks about how Todd La Torre has fit into the band as their singer as well as drummer on the new album.

Queensrÿche has been touring nonstop in support of The Verdict, which was released in the spring of 2019 via Century Media and debuted in the top 10 around the world. Before hitting the road for their 2020 US headline tour, Queensrÿche will be in Europe for a handful of headlining dates with their special guests, Firewind.

New US dates are listed below.

January

17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

18 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

19 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

23 - Houston, TX – House of Blues

24 - San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

29 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

31 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

February

4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

5 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

7 - Denver, CO - Ogden

8 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads*

9 - St Louis, MO - Delmar*

12 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

13 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall*

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

15 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

16 - Boston, MA - Big Night

19 - Glensdale, PA Keswick Theatre

20 - Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage*

21 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

26 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater*

27 - Orlando. FL - Plaza Live

* without John 5