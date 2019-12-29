QUEENSRŸCHE Guitarist MICHAEL WILTON - "We Learned A Lot From RONNIE JAMES DIO In Those Early Days; He Was Very Gracious" (Audio)
With their first new album in four years, The Verdict, under their belts, Queensrÿche returned to the UK for a series of shows. Metal Express Radio’s Mick Burgess sat down with guitarist Michael Wilton ahead of the show in Newcastle to talk about the making of the new album, how the song writing has changed. Michael also talks about how Todd La Torre has fit into the band as their singer as well as drummer on the new album.
Queensrÿche has been touring nonstop in support of The Verdict, which was released in the spring of 2019 via Century Media and debuted in the top 10 around the world. Before hitting the road for their 2020 US headline tour, Queensrÿche will be in Europe for a handful of headlining dates with their special guests, Firewind.
New US dates are listed below.
January
17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
18 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
19 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
23 - Houston, TX – House of Blues
24 - San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
29 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
31 - San Francisco, CA - Slims
February
4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
5 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
7 - Denver, CO - Ogden
8 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads*
9 - St Louis, MO - Delmar*
12 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
13 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall*
14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
15 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
16 - Boston, MA - Big Night
19 - Glensdale, PA Keswick Theatre
20 - Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage*
21 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*
26 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater*
27 - Orlando. FL - Plaza Live
* without John 5