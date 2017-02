In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Queensrÿche guitarist Parker Lundgren shows off the gear that he uses onstage:

In a previous episode of Gear Masters, Queensrÿche guitarist Michael Wilton shows off his gear:

Queensrÿche perform next on March 18th at Northern Lights Casino in Walker, MN. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.