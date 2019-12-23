QUEENSRŸCHE - InTheStudio Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Promised Land Album; GEOFF TATE, CHRIS DeGARMO Host

North American syndicated rock radio show and website, InTheStudio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, celebrates the 25th anniversary of Queensrÿche's 1994 album, Promised Land.

Says Host Redbeard: "While the mainstream rock music world in the second half of the Eighties was enamoured with U2, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, and a plethora of pop metal bands, the Seattle-area band Queensrÿche was fusing the best elements of hard rock with progressive rock, so that by the time of their third release, 1988’s Operation: Mindcrime, their fanbase had outgrown cult status and the rock writers were taking note.

"Then came Empire, an album apparently only Queensrÿche themselves knew they could make, a virtually flawless rock album that a Rush fan, a Pink Floyd fan, and a freaking Journey fan could all love.

"In fall 1994 patient Queensrÿche fans were rewarded after four long years with the spectacularly successful Empire‘s followup, Promised Land , containing 'I Am I' and the tender-yet-tough farewell song 'The Bridge', which founding guitarist Chris DeGarmo penned to his dad who died during the recording.

"Promised Land became Queensrÿche’s fastest seller ever and moved over a million units. We will also include the stunning 'Real World' soundtrack-only song as former members DeGarmo and lead singer Geoff Tate host here."

Tune in here.