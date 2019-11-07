QUEENSRŸCHE Live At Wacken Open Air 2015; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Progressive metal icons, Queensrÿche, played their first show at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival with frontman with Todd La Torre in the summer of 2015.

Watch professionally-filmed footage of the band performing the songs "Warning", "The Needle Lies", and "Queen Of The Reich", below:

Queensrÿche recently announced The Verdict 2020 headline tour. The band will be joined by special guests John 5 And The Creatures and Eve To Adam starting on January 17 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and wrapping up on February 27 in Orlando, Florida. For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, or VIP packages, head here.

"Hey Rychers, we are hitting the road in January 2020 with John 5 and Eve To Adam! Come see this entertaining extravaganza in your city!" states Michael "Whip" Wilton about their upcoming US tour.

"This is definitely going to be a tour to remember," says John 5. "I'm looking forward to seeing everyone there. Don't miss it!"

Queensrÿche has been touring nonstop in support of The Verdict, which was released in the spring of 2019 via Century Media and debuted in the top 10 around the world. Before hitting the road for their 2020 US headline tour, Queensrÿche will be in Europe for a handful of headlining dates with their special guests, Firewind.

New US dates are listed below.

January

17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

18 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

19 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

23 - Houston, TX – House of Blues

24 - San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

29 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

31 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

February

4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

5 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

7 - Denver, CO - Ogden

8 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads*

9 - St Louis, MO - Delmar*

12 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

13 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall*

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

15 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

16 - Boston, MA - Big Night

19 - Glensdale, PA Keswick Theatre

20 - Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage*

21 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

26 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater*

27 - Orlando. FL - Plaza Live

* without John 5