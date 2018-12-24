QUEENSRŸCHE Live Wacken Open Air 2015 - HQ Video For "Queen Of The Reich" Streaming

Professionally-filmed footage of Queensrÿche performing their classic, "Queen Of The Reich", at the 2015 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival can be seen below:

Queensrÿche recently released the track "Man The Machine", off of their forthcoming album, The Verdict, which is available for pre-order here. Watch the lyric video below.

"We are excited to reveal the first full song 'Man the Machine' from our upcoming album, The Verdict. This is just a small taste of what is to come, and we look forward to unveiling more tracks and videos as we approach the official album release date of March 1st, 2019 via Century Media," states Queensrÿche singer Todd La Torre about the new single and album.

The Verdict was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.

2CD edition tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Blood Of The Levant"

"Man The Machine"

"Light-Years"

"Inside Out "

"Propaganda Fashion"

"Dark Reverie"

"Bent"

"Inner Unrest"

"Launder The Conscience"

"Portrait"

Disc 2

"I Dream In Infrared" (Acoustic)

"Open Road" (Acoustic)

"46° North"

"Mercury Rising"

"Espiritu Muerto"

"Queen Of The Reich" (live) (Live 2012)

"En Force" (live) (Live 2012)

"Prophecy" (live) (Live 2012)

"Eyes Of A Stranger" (Live 2012)

"Man The Machine" lyric video:

Queensrÿche will hit the road early 2019 for their headline tour featuring supporting slots from Fates Warning, with The Cringe joining both bands on select dates. The tour will kick off on March 2nd in Orlando, making stops in major markets such as New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and will wrap on April 3rd in Seattle.

Tour dates:

March

2 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

3 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

5 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

7 - Baltimore - Sound Stage*

8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun^

9 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*

10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium*

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

13 - Detroit, MI - Diesel

14 - Chicago, IL - Concord

15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

16 - Medina, MN - Medina Entertainment Center

17 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort^

20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec

23 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

26 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

27 - San Diego - Observatory

28 - Los Angeles, CA- Fonda

29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

April

2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

3 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

* with support from The Cringe

^ Queensrÿche only