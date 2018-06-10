QUEENSRŸCHE - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Eyes Of A Stranger" - "That Chorus Is Magical"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo take on the Queensrÿche classic "Eyes Of A Stranger".

"Eyes Of A Stranger" is taken from the band's third album, Operation: Mindcrime, released in 1988. The album is noteworthy in that it's a concept album that served as Queensrÿche's breakthrough. On many occasions it has been referred to in the metal press as "one of the greatest heavy metal releases to date."