QUEENSRŸCHE - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Eyes Of A Stranger" - "That Chorus Is Magical"

June 10, 2018, an hour ago

news queensryche heavy metal

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo take on the Queensrÿche classic "Eyes Of A Stranger".

"Eyes Of A Stranger" is taken from the band's third album, Operation: Mindcrime, released in 1988. The album is noteworthy in that it's a concept album that served as Queensrÿche's breakthrough. On many occasions it has been referred to in the metal press as "one of the greatest heavy metal releases to date."



