QUEENSRŸCHE - "Man The Machine" Guitar Playthrough Video Posted

Queensrÿche 's Michael Wilton from stopped by the Guitar World studio to play through their song "Man The Machine", from their new album, The Verdict. Check it out below:

The Verdict, out now via Century Media Records, was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA. Order here.

2CD edition tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Blood Of The Levant"

"Man The Machine"

"Light-Years"

"Inside Out "

"Propaganda Fashion"

"Dark Reverie"

"Bent"

"Inner Unrest"

"Launder The Conscience"

"Portrait"

Disc 2

"I Dream In Infrared" (Acoustic)

"Open Road" (Acoustic)

"46° North"

"Mercury Rising"

"Espiritu Muerto"

"Queen Of The Reich" (live) (Live 2012)

"En Force" (live) (Live 2012)

"Prophecy" (live) (Live 2012)

"Eyes Of A Stranger" (Live 2012)

"Blood Of The Levant" video:

"Man The Machine" lyric video:

Queensrÿche recently announced that they will be playing some of the most renown European festivals along with a few club shows in support of The Verdict. Special guests on that run will be Firewind and Mirrorplain, joining them on selected shows.

“We are very excited that we will touring Europe again! Really looking forward to seeing you all in support of our new album! Thank you all for your embrace and support.” - Todd La Torre.

European dates (with Firewind, Mirrorplain)

July

25 - SO36, Berlin, Germany

26 - Rock of Ages, Rottenburg-Seebronn, Germany *+

27 - Fezen Festival, Szekesfehervar, Hungary +

28 - Kino Siska, Ljubljana, Slovenia

30 - Free & Easy Festival, München, Germany

31 - Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany

August

2 - Wacken Open-Air, Wacken, Germany *+

3 - Effenaar, Eindhoven, Netherlands

4 - Petit Bain, Paris, France *

6 - Rock Planet, Pinarella di Cervia, Italy

7 - Konzertfabrik z7, Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - Alcatraz Festival, Kortrijk, Belgium +

10 - Into The Grave Festival, Leeuwarden, Netherlands *+

11 - Bloodstock Open Air Festival, Walton-on-Trent, England *+

13 - Waterfront, Norwich, Norfolk, England *

14 - o2 Islington Academy, London, England *

15 - Garage, Saarbrücken, Germany *

16 - Summer Breeze Festival, Dinkelsbühl, Germany *+

17 - Turock Festival, Essen, Germany *+

* - Firewind do not appear

+ - Mirrorplain do not appear

Queensrÿche's current North American trek will wrap on April 3rd in Seattle. Remaining dates below.

Tour dates:

March

15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

16 - Medina, MN - Medina Entertainment Center

17 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort^

20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec

23 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

26 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

27 - San Diego - Observatory

28 - Los Angeles, CA- Fonda

29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

April

2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

3 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

* with support from The Cringe

^ Queensrÿche only

(Photo - Grizzlee Martin)