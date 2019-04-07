QUEENSRŸCHE Performs "Take Hold Of The Flame" With FATES WARNING Frontman RAY ALDER At Final Show Of US Tour; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

Queensrÿche wrapped up their US tour with Fates Warning as support on April 3rd in Seattle at the Neptune Theater. The last song of the night featured Fates Warning frontman Ray Alder guesting on lead vocals with Todd La Torre. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Blood of the Levant"

"I Am I"

"NM 156"

"Man the Machine"

"Walk in the Shadows"

"Condition Hüman"

"Queen of the Reich"

"Silent Lucidity"

"Open Road"

"Propaganda Fashion"

"Screaming in Digital"

"Jet City Woman"

"Eyes of a Stranger"

Encore:

"Light Years"

"Empire"

"Take Hold of the Flame"