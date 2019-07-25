QUEENSRŸCHE Premier "Bent" Lyric Video; European Tour Launches Tonight

Before kicking off their European summer tour tonight in Berlin, Queensrÿche are presenting a lyric video for the song “Bent”, off of their latest record, The Verdict.

Todd La Torre comments: “Bent is a lyrical conglomerate of social injustices and societal struggles infused with progressive musicality. Snippets of thought provoking subject matter take you on a journey of uptempo hard rock/metal riffs with melancholic melodies and atmospheres.”

“Queensryche is finally headed back to Europe! Once again we'll be playing some of the continent's most prestigious festivals along with many club venues as well. We have been traveling extensively in support of our new album "The Verdict", and we thank each and every one of you to for the amazing support. See you all soon!” - Todd La Torre.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.