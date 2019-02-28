QUEENSRŸCHE Release Unboxing Video For The Verdict Album
February 28, 2019, 30 minutes ago
Queensrÿche have released an unboxing video for their album, The Verdict, out tomorrow, March 1st, via Century Media Records. Watch below:
The Verdict was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA. Pre-order here.
2CD edition tracklisting:
Disc 1
"Blood Of The Levant"
"Man The Machine"
"Light-Years"
"Inside Out "
"Propaganda Fashion"
"Dark Reverie"
"Bent"
"Inner Unrest"
"Launder The Conscience"
"Portrait"
Disc 2
"I Dream In Infrared" (Acoustic)
"Open Road" (Acoustic)
"46° North"
"Mercury Rising"
"Espiritu Muerto"
"Queen Of The Reich" (live) (Live 2012)
"En Force" (live) (Live 2012)
"Prophecy" (live) (Live 2012)
"Eyes Of A Stranger" (Live 2012)
"Blood Of The Levant" video:
"Man The Machine" lyric video:
Queensrÿche recently announced that they will be playing some of the most renown European festivals along with a few club shows in support of The Verdict. Special guests on that run will be Firewind and Mirrorplain, joining them on selected shows.
“We are very excited that we will touring Europe again! Really looking forward to seeing you all in support of our new album! Thank you all for your embrace and support.” - Todd La Torre.
European dates (with Firewind, Mirrorplain)
July
25 - SO36, Berlin, Germany
26 - Rock of Ages, Rottenburg-Seebronn, Germany *+
27 - Fezen Festival, Szekesfehervar, Hungary +
28 - Kino Siska, Ljubljana, Slovenia
30 - Free & Easy Festival, München, Germany
31 - Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany
August
2 - Wacken Open-Air, Wacken, Germany *+
3 - Effenaar, Eindhoven, Netherlands
4 - Petit Bain, Paris, France *
6 - Rock Planet, Pinarella di Cervia, Italy
7 - Konzertfabrik z7, Pratteln, Switzerland
9 - Alcatraz Festival, Kortrijk, Belgium +
10 - Into The Grave Festival, Leeuwarden, Netherlands *+
11 - Bloodstock Open Air Festival, Walton-on-Trent, England *+
13 - Waterfront, Norwich, Norfolk, England *
14 - o2 Islington Academy, London, England *
15 - Garage, Saarbrücken, Germany *
16 - Summer Breeze Festival, Dinkelsbühl, Germany *+
17 - Turock Festival, Essen, Germany *+
* - Firewind do not appear
+ - Mirrorplain do not appear
Queensrÿche will hit the road in March for their headline tour featuring supporting slots from Fates Warning, with The Cringe joining both bands on select dates. The tour will kick off on March 2nd in Orlando, making stops in major markets such as New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and will wrap on April 3rd in Seattle.
Tour dates:
March
2 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
3 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
5 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
7 - Baltimore - Sound Stage*
8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun^
9 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*
10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium*
12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
13 - Detroit, MI - Diesel
14 - Chicago, IL - Concord
15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
16 - Medina, MN - Medina Entertainment Center
17 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort^
20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec
23 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey
26 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
27 - San Diego - Observatory
28 - Los Angeles, CA- Fonda
29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
April
2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
3 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
* with support from The Cringe
^ Queensrÿche only
(Photo - Grizzlee Martin)