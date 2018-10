Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre has posted this video, playing the end of "Eyes Of A Stranger" live on drums in 2017. "Eyes Of A Stranger" originally appeared on Queensrÿche's 1988 album, Operation: Mindcrime,

Queensrÿche's next schedule live performance is on December 20th at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort in Jackson, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.