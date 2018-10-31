QUEENSRŸCHE – Snippet Of New Song Streaming In New Tour Trailer

Queensrÿche recently announced the release of their new album The Verdict for March 1st, 2019 via Century Records. Check out a trailer below featuring message from vocalist Todd La Torre promoting their North American tour with Fates Warning and listen to a snippet of a new song.

The band's forthcoming release was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA. Pre-orders and formats will be announced soon. In the meantime, the band has a Pledge pre-order campaign currently running here.

"I'm extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish on this record," states Queensrÿche vocalist Todd La Torre about The Verdict. "The relentless dedication and hard work of everyone involved has been very rewarding. I am excited and looking forward to it no longer just belonging to us, but belonging to the world. We hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it!"

Michael "Whip" Wilton (guitar) adds, "The Verdict is the most metal and the most progressive record we have made in a long time. I couldn't possibly be more excited for everyone to hear this."

To support The Verdict, Queensrÿche have also announced their spring US headline tour today with special guests Fates Warning. The Cringe will be joining both bands on select dates. The tour will kick off on March 2nd in Orlando, making stops in major markets such as New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and will wrap on April 3rd in Seattle. The band recently finished a run supporting Scorpions this past September. For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit the band's website here.



The Verdict follows the bands most recent release, Condition Hüman. The 2014 release debuted on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart at #5 with over 14,000 units sold first week and 100,000 albums sold globally to date.

Tour dates:

March

2 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

3 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

5 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

7 - Baltimore - Sound Stage*

8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun^

9 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*

10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium*

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

13 - Detroit, MI - Diesel

14 - Chicago, IL - Concord

15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

16 - Medina, MN - Medina Entertainment Center

17 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort^

20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec

23 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

26 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

27 - San Diego - Observatory

28 - Los Angeles, CA- Fonda

29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

April

2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

3 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

* with support from The Cringe

^ Queensrÿche onl