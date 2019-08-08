QUEENSRŸCHE - The Verdict Behind-The-Scenes Studio Footage Posted

August 8, 2019, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal queensryche

Queensrÿche released their new album, The verdict, back in March via Century Media. The band have now released this behind-the-scenes studio footage:

The Verdict was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.

2CD edition tracklisting:

Disc 1
"Blood Of The Levant"
"Man The Machine"
"Light-Years"
"Inside Out "
"Propaganda Fashion"
"Dark Reverie"
"Bent"
"Inner Unrest"
"Launder The Conscience"
"Portrait"

Disc 2
"I Dream In Infrared" (Acoustic)
"Open Road" (Acoustic)
"46° North"
"Mercury Rising"
"Espiritu Muerto"
"Queen Of The Reich" (live) (Live 2012)
"En Force" (live) (Live 2012)
"Prophecy" (live) (Live 2012)
"Eyes Of A Stranger" (Live 2012)

"Bent" lyric video:

"Man The Machine" lyric video:

Find the band's tour itinerary here.



