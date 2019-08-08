QUEENSRŸCHE - The Verdict Behind-The-Scenes Studio Footage Posted

Queensrÿche released their new album, The verdict, back in March via Century Media. The band have now released this behind-the-scenes studio footage:

The Verdict was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.

2CD edition tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Blood Of The Levant"

"Man The Machine"

"Light-Years"

"Inside Out "

"Propaganda Fashion"

"Dark Reverie"

"Bent"

"Inner Unrest"

"Launder The Conscience"

"Portrait"

Disc 2

"I Dream In Infrared" (Acoustic)

"Open Road" (Acoustic)

"46° North"

"Mercury Rising"

"Espiritu Muerto"

"Queen Of The Reich" (live) (Live 2012)

"En Force" (live) (Live 2012)

"Prophecy" (live) (Live 2012)

"Eyes Of A Stranger" (Live 2012)

"Bent" lyric video:

"Man The Machine" lyric video:

