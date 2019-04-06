QUEENSRŸCHE - Three Camera Edit Of "Empire" Live In Sacramento Posted

On March 30th, Queensrÿche performed in Sacramento, California at Ace Of Spades. a three camera edit of "Empire" from the show courtesy of Capital Chaos TV is available below.

While on their headlining tour through the US, Queensrÿche announced further European tour dates for late fall 2019. They will be joined by Greek power metallers Firewind. Prior to that, Queensrÿche will be playing some of the most renowned European festivals alongside selected club shows in support of their new album The Verdict. New dates are listed below.

November

15 - Fix Factory Of Sound - Thessaloniki, Greece *

16 - Fuzz Club - Athens, Greece *

19 - Kwadrat - Krakow, Poland

21 - RathausSaal Telfs - Telfs, Austria

23 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

24 - Tradgarn - Gothenburg, Sweden

25 - Vulkan - Oslo, Norway

26 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

December

4 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

5 - Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria

6 - Christmas Bash - Geiselwind, Germany *

7 - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting - Oberhausen, Germany *

* Firewind do not appear

Queensrÿche have released a video for "Light-Years", a track from The Verdict, out now via Century Media Records.

"We're very excited to unveil our new video for the song 'Light-Years', from our new album The Verdict, directed by David Brodsky and Allison Woest of MyGoodEye Music Visuals," states Queensrÿche bassist Eddie Jackson about the music video.

Get the new album here.

2CD edition tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Blood Of The Levant"

"Man The Machine"

"Light-Years"

"Inside Out "

"Propaganda Fashion"

"Dark Reverie"

"Inner Unrest"

"Launder The Conscience"

"Portrait"

Disc 2

"I Dream In Infrared" (Acoustic)

"Open Road" (Acoustic)

"46° North"

"Mercury Rising"

"Espiritu Muerto"

"Queen Of The Reich" (live) (Live 2012)

"En Force" (live) (Live 2012)

"Prophecy" (live) (Live 2012)

"Eyes Of A Stranger" (Live 2012)

"Blood Of The Levant" video:

"Man The Machine" lyric video: