QUEENSRŸCHE To Go Ahead With Nevada Show After Mass Shooting In Las Vegas; “They’re Not Going To Keep Us From Living Our Lives”; Video

Queensrÿche’s concert with Skid Row this Saturday (October 7th) at Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater in Henderson, Nevada will go ahead as planned following this past weekend's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“There are those times where you wonder if, like, I’m going to die today. Am I going to get shot on stage?,” Todd Latorre tells Florida’s WFLA-TV.

After hearing about what happened at last Sunday’s country concert in Las Vegas, there was a slight hesitation about performing so soon and so close to the venue it happened. “Hey, they’re not going to keep us from living our lives,” Latorre said. “We can’t live in fear.”

News Channel 8’s Jenn Holloway has much more on Latorre and the band’s scheduled performance in the video below:

Queensrÿche tour dates:

October

7 - Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater - Henderson, NV (with Skid Row)

14 - Harrah's Resort - Atlantic City, NJ (with Skid Row)

26 - Hard Rock Hotel - Maya, Mexico



November

2 - Hard Rock Hotel - Maya, Mexico

11 - Emerald Theatre - Mt. Clemens, MI

18 - Beach BikeFest - Saint Pete, FL