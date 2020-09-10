QUIET RIOT Announce Tour Dates For 2021 - "Because Life Goes On..."

Quiet Riot, who recently lost drummer Frankie Banali to cancer, have checked in with the following update:

"It was Frankie Banali's wish that the band continue and we keep the music and the legacy alive. Chuck Wright has been in the band off and on since 1981 and played not only on the song 'Metal Health' but many other Quiet Riot albums. Alex Grossi has been in the band since 2004 touring and recording. Jizzy Pearl has been a member of the Quiet Riot family since 2013, and Johnny Kelly has been doing a great job filling in on drums this past year with Frankie's blessing.

We are happy to have shows on the calendar with many more TBA and very much look forward to celebrating the history and legacy of Quiet Riot with all of you in 2021 and beyond!"

Quiet Riot have announced the following tour dates:

October

9 - Urich, MO - Grand Stage Amphitheater

23 - Reading, PA - The Reverb

March

20 - The Dalles, OR - Granada Theater

April

17 - Woodford, VA - The Groove Music Hall

24 - Arnold's Park, IA - The Roof Garden

July

2 - Menahga, MN - Mid Summer Music Festival

25 - Pownal, VT - Green Mountain Race Track

28 - Redmond, OR - Des Shuttes City Fair

31 - Wilmington, OH - Rock The Block

August

7 - McMinville, OR - Yamhill County Fair

October

30 - Larchwood, IA - Grand Falls Resort Casino

Quiet Riot drummer, Frankie Banali, passed away on Thursday, August 20th at 68 years of age. Radio personality, Eddie Trunk, broke the sad news.

Says Trunk: "It’s with great sadness that I announce the passing of Frankie Banali. As many know, Frankie had been battling cancer and passed away last night. He was a great person, friend & musician. Join me now on #TrunkNation @siriusxmvolume 106 as we remember him."

Banali had been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer; he was first diagnosed in April 2019, and had since undergone more than 20 rounds of chemotherapy.

All of us at BraveWords send our sincere condolences to Frankie's family and friends. R.I.P.

It’s w/great sadness that I announce the passing of @FrankieBanali @QUIETRIOT .As many know Frankie had been battling cancer & passed away last night. He was a great person, friend & musician. Join me now on #TrunkNation @siriusxmvolume 106 as we remember him pic.twitter.com/cqqSQS80vd

— Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) August 21, 2020



