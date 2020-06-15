QUIET RIOT Drummer FRANKIE BANALI Admitted To Emergency Room At California Hospital

June 15, 2020, 24 minutes ago

news frankie banali quiet riot hard rock

QUIET RIOT Drummer FRANKIE BANALI Admitted To Emergency Room At California Hospital

Earlier this evening, June 15th, Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali - who is battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer - took to his Facebook page with the following message:

"Just admitted to the Emergency Room at Kaiser... It occured to me that this is just like Disneyland except the lines are shorter & the rides are painfully slow... and the price of admission... OMG!"

The aforementioned Kaiser is the Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. A GoFundMe page has been launched to aid Frankie with his medical expenses.

All of us at BraveWords send our best wishes and positive thoughts to Frankie for a speedy recovery.

 



