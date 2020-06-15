QUIET RIOT Drummer FRANKIE BANALI Admitted To Emergency Room At California Hospital

Earlier this evening, June 15th, Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali - who is battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer - took to his Facebook page with the following message:

"Just admitted to the Emergency Room at Kaiser... It occured to me that this is just like Disneyland except the lines are shorter & the rides are painfully slow... and the price of admission... OMG!"

The aforementioned Kaiser is the Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. A GoFundMe page has been launched to aid Frankie with his medical expenses.

All of us at BraveWords send our best wishes and positive thoughts to Frankie for a speedy recovery.