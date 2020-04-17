QUIET RIOT Drummer FRANKIE BANALI Checks In On 1st Anniversary Of Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis - "I Have Guarded Optimism For The Future"

Quiet Riot drummer, Frankie Banali, has issued the following message, a year on from his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Says Frankie: "One year ago today on April 17th 2019 while at the emergency room I was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer that had spread to my liver. The prognosis was six months to live. Today marks the one year anniversary.

"I have guarded optimism for the future while understanding that for this deadly cancer the survival rate is only 10% for 1 to 5 years. Nonetheless i am very grateful to be alive. Without my wife Regina Banali I wouldn't have made it this far. This is not an exaggeration, but rather the truth. Thank you for everything you do for me which is everything 24/7/365.

"My thanks to my multitude of doctors and nurses both at Kaiser & private clinics. Last, but certainly not least, to all of you for your messages of love & prayers which means the world to me. Believe me when I say this journey has not been easy. Together let's see where this road leads to."