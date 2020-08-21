QUIET RIOT Drummer FRANKIE BANALI Dead At 68

Quiet Riot drummer, Frankie Banali, passed away last night (Thursday, August 20) at 68 years of age. Radio personality, Eddie Trunk, just broke the sad news.

Says Trunk: "It’s with great sadness that I announce the passing of Frankie Banali. As many know, Frankie had been battling cancer and passed away last night. He was a great person, friend & musician. Join me now on #TrunkNation @siriusxmvolume 106 as we remember him."

Banali had been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer; he was first diagnosed in April 2019, and had since undergone more than 20 rounds of chemotherapy.

All of us at BraveWords send our sincere condolences to Frankie's family and friends. R.I.P.

(Photo - Christopher Ameruoso Photography)