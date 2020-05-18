QUIET RIOT Drummer FRANKIE BANALI Launches Spirits I-VIII - A New Art Collection

Crafted over the last six months, Spirits I-VII showcases a unique visual side to the artistic legacy of Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali. Working with Sumi inks and Washi paper, Banali has focused an extraordinary amount of time crafting an unprecedented abstract approach that fuses the influences of traditional minimalism, abstract expressionism and Japanese brush stroke techniques into his own signature style.

To learn more and view the collection, visit FrankieBanaliArt.com. A video preview can be seen below.