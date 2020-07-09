QUIET RIOT Drummer FRANKIE BANALI Releases New Art Piece "Seven Strokes 'Til Midnight"

Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali has unveiled a new artwork, "Seven Strokes 'Til Midnight".

Says SceneFour: "We think it's his best work to date. While undergoing chemotherapy and the lockdown, Banali has crafted an INCREDIBLE assortment of abstract pieces. See the new piece and reserve yours at frankiebanaliart.com.

Frankie Banali's unique abstract style is powerfully showcased in this brand new work. A sophisticated fusion of Japanese folk art influence and Abstract Expressionism, "Seven Strokes To Midnight" is a glorious visual statement from the artist to collectors worldwide. Grounded in Banali's love of minimalism, on the work he states, "I titled it 'Seven Strokes 'Til Midnight' since I used seven strokes total."

