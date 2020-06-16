QUIET RIOT Drummer FRANKIE BANALI's Wife - "Frankie Is Not On His Death Bed"

Yesterday (June 15), Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali - who is battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer - took to his Facebook page with the following message: "Just admitted to the Emergency Room at Kaiser... It occurred to me that this is just like Disneyland except the lines are shorter & the rides are painfully slow... and the price of admission... OMG!"

Banali's wife, Regina, has since posted a message of her own, assuring everyone that Frankie is "not on his death bed" and "will come home".

Regina's message states: "Frankie is not on his death bed. He has been in the ER several times during this journey. He currently has an infection, again. That will get cleared up and he will come home. Thank you all. You can keep up the prayers and good thoughts for him as he is fighting a tough battle."

