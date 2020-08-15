QUIET RIOT Drummer FRANKIE BANALI Suffers Stroke

"I spent the last three weeks in the hospital. Home now," begins an August 14th post on the official Facebook page of Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali. It continues,"Had two blood transfusions. I also had a stroke while there. I am rehabbing at home. Thank you for your concern and well wishes."

Banali is battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer; he was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April 2019, and has since undergone more than 20 rounds of chemotherapy.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to aid Frankie with his medical expenses. All of us at BraveWords send our best wishes and positive thoughts to Frankie for a speedy recovery.