QUIET RIOT Guitarist ALEX GROSSI - "I Take Comfort In Knowing That FRANKIE BANALI's Legacy Will Carry On As He Wanted"

Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi has posted the following message on social media following the announcement that the band will be touring the US through 2021, assuming conditions allow for it.

Grossi: "Since meeting Kevin DuBrow, Frankie Banali and Chuck Wright when I joined the band in 2004, I have experienced both the amazingly great and the horribly tragic. No matter what, we always forged ahead.

While I am still devastated from the loss of one of the most important people in my life, I take comfort in knowing that Frankie Banali's legacy could not be in better hands and will carry on as he wanted.

Whether you like it or not — Queit Riot isn't going anywhere. Neither is the rock n' roll spirit that Kevin DuBrow, Randy Rhoads and Frankie Banali embodied.

Looking forward to seeing you out on the road soon...!"

Quiet Riot, who recently lost drummer Frankie Banali to cancer, checked in with the following update:

"It was Frankie Banali's wish that the band continue and we keep the music and the legacy alive. Chuck Wright has been in the band off and on since 1981 and played not only on the song 'Metal Health' but many other Quiet Riot albums. Alex Grossi has been in the band since 2004 touring and recording. Jizzy Pearl has been a member of the Quiet Riot family since 2013, and Johnny Kelly has been doing a great job filling in on drums this past year with Frankie's blessing.

We are happy to have shows on the calendar with many more TBA and very much look forward to celebrating the history and legacy of Quiet Riot with all of you in 2021 and beyond!"

Quiet Riot have announced the following tour dates:

October

9 - Urich, MO - Grand Stage Amphitheater

23 - Reading, PA - The Reverb

March

20 - The Dalles, OR - Granada Theater

April

17 - Woodford, VA - The Groove Music Hall

24 - Arnold's Park, IA - The Roof Garden

July

2 - Menahga, MN - Mid Summer Music Festival

25 - Pownal, VT - Green Mountain Race Track

28 - Redmond, OR - Des Shuttes City Fair

31 - Wilmington, OH - Rock The Block

August

7 - McMinville, OR - Yamhill County Fair

October

30 - Larchwood, IA - Grand Falls Resort Casino

Quiet Riot drummer, Frankie Banali, passed away on Thursday, August 20th at 68 years of age. Radio personality, Eddie Trunk, broke the sad news.

Says Trunk: "It’s with great sadness that I announce the passing of Frankie Banali. As many know, Frankie had been battling cancer and passed away last night. He was a great person, friend & musician. Join me now on #TrunkNation @siriusxmvolume 106 as we remember him."

Banali had been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer; he was first diagnosed in April 2019, and had since undergone more than 20 rounds of chemotherapy.

All of us at BraveWords send our sincere condolences to Frankie's family and friends. R.I.P.