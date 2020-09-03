QUIET RIOT Guitarist ALEX GROSSI To Appear On New PUBLIC ENEMY Album

September 3, 2020, 21 minutes ago

Quiet Riot guitarist, Alex Grossi, appears as a guest on the new Public Enemy album, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?, set for release later this month.

"I met Flavor Flav a few years ago out here in Vegas" states Grossi. "We quickly became friends and he asked me to perform 'Bring The Noise' with him at his 60th birthday party/show and we eventually ended up in the studio - I am beyond honoured to have been included on this record."

The new Public Enemy album features appearances by The Beastie Boys’ Mike D and Ad-Rock, Cypress Hill, George Clinton, Run-DMC, Ice-T, Nas, The Roots’ Questlove and more.

What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down? is out on September 25 via Universal Music Group/Def Jam Records.  

  



