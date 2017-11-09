QUIET RIOT Guitarist ALEX GROSSI To Be Featured On Season Finale Of Livin’ The Water Life

Hard rock guitarist Alex Grossi is best known for his work with various members of Guns N’ Roses, his original projects Hollywood Scars and Beautiful Creatures, and most prominently as the lead guitarist for the legendary heavy metal band Quiet Riot.

However, during the debut season of Livin’ The Water Life, Grossi will be put through the perils of deep sea fishing, as host Vince Noble and his team of A-list Florida anglers, (per Alex's request) go after the one fish that most people avoid at all costs.... SHARK.

"What a lot of people don't realize is that when I was a kid, I really wanted to be a professional fisherman,” says Grossi. "Being born and raised in Connecticut, I spent the majority of my childhood fishing all over New England. It wasn't until I discovered girls and that there was no better "Lure" to attract them than playing in a band, that I went down the path that I did.”

Livin’ The Water Life will debut on the Carbon Network on November 18th and will be available via the App Store, Google Play, Xbox One, Roku, Air Play, Smart TV and more.

States host Vince Noble: “‘Water Life’ brings you a new way to search for your favorite coastal restaurant, local water sporting activities, beach bars and stores. We are excited to bring Livin’ The Water Life to your screen. Join us on our adventures throughout the state of Florida.”

"I am really looking forward to going for it with these guys,” adds Grossi. "No matter what, I am sure it will be entertaining... to say the least... I REALLY hope we WILL need a "bigger boat”.”

The season finale is set to start shooting on January 1st, and is expected to air in late February. For more information, head here.