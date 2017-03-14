QUIET RIOT - Live Video Of Entire September 1979 Whisky A Go Go Show Featuring KEVIN DUBROW And RANDY RHOADS Surfaces On YouTube

March 14, 2017, an hour ago

YouTube user AmericanJackassI has opened the vaults once again, posting rare multi-cam live footage of Quiet Riot playing the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, CA on September 22nd, 1979. The band's line-up at the time featured founding guitarist Randy Rhoads and vocalist Kevin DuBrow. 

Los Angeles, CA (1979)

 

Setlist:

"Gonna Have A Riot" 
"Lie Back & Let Me In" 
"One In A Million" 
"Breaking Up Is A Heartache" 
"Picking Up the Pieces" 
"Teenage Anthem" 
"Good Times" 
- drum solo - 
"Killer Girls" 
"Laughing Gas" 
- guitar solo - 
"Back to the Coast" 
- bass solo- 
"Slick Black Cadillac"

Quiet Riot was:

Kevin DuBrow - vocals
Randy Rhoads - guitar
Rudy Sarzo - bass
Drew Forsythe - drums

 

