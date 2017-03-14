QUIET RIOT - Live Video Of Entire September 1979 Whisky A Go Go Show Featuring KEVIN DUBROW And RANDY RHOADS Surfaces On YouTube

YouTube user AmericanJackassI has opened the vaults once again, posting rare multi-cam live footage of Quiet Riot playing the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, CA on September 22nd, 1979. The band's line-up at the time featured founding guitarist Randy Rhoads and vocalist Kevin DuBrow.

Los Angeles, CA (1979)

Setlist:

"Gonna Have A Riot"

"Lie Back & Let Me In"

"One In A Million"

"Breaking Up Is A Heartache"

"Picking Up the Pieces"

"Teenage Anthem"

"Good Times"

- drum solo -

"Killer Girls"

"Laughing Gas"

- guitar solo -

"Back to the Coast"

- bass solo-

"Slick Black Cadillac"

Quiet Riot was:

Kevin DuBrow - vocals

Randy Rhoads - guitar

Rudy Sarzo - bass

Drew Forsythe - drums