QUIET RIOT - Live Video Of Entire September 1979 Whisky A Go Go Show Featuring KEVIN DUBROW And RANDY RHOADS Surfaces On YouTube
March 14, 2017, an hour ago
YouTube user AmericanJackassI has opened the vaults once again, posting rare multi-cam live footage of Quiet Riot playing the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, CA on September 22nd, 1979. The band's line-up at the time featured founding guitarist Randy Rhoads and vocalist Kevin DuBrow.
Los Angeles, CA (1979)
Setlist:
"Gonna Have A Riot"
"Lie Back & Let Me In"
"One In A Million"
"Breaking Up Is A Heartache"
"Picking Up the Pieces"
"Teenage Anthem"
"Good Times"
- drum solo -
"Killer Girls"
"Laughing Gas"
- guitar solo -
"Back to the Coast"
- bass solo-
"Slick Black Cadillac"
Quiet Riot was:
Kevin DuBrow - vocals
Randy Rhoads - guitar
Rudy Sarzo - bass
Drew Forsythe - drums